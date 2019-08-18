NHRA Lucas oil nationals

Brainerd International Raceway • FS1 (1-4 p.m.)

Minnesotan Line qualifies first

Preview: This is the 17th of 24 stops on the NHRA circuit. Pro Stock driver and Minnesota native Jason Line secured his second No. 1 qualifier of the 2019 season and the 55th of his career. Brittany Force (Top Fuel) and Matt Hagan (Funny Car) also qualified No. 1 (complete results on C11). Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. Sunday and will be followed by the finals. The 2018 winners at BIR were Billy Torrence (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

2019 points leaders: Top Fuel — 1. Steve Torrence 1,587, 2. Antron Brown 966, 3. Clay Millican 955. Funny Car — 1. Robert Hight 1,341, 2. John Force 1,155, 3. Tommy Johnson Jr. 1,117. Pro Stock — 1. Bo Butner 815, 2. Greg Anderson 769, 3. Alex Laughlin 742. Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Andrew Hines 967, 2. Eddie Krawiec 770, 3. Matt Smith 712.

Numbers: John Force notched his 150th career Funny Car win on Aug. 4 in Kent, Wash. It was the Hall of Famer's first win of the season. … This weekend's races are the second-to-last before the six-event Countdown to the Championship.

Website: brainerdraceway.comNews services