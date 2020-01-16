WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the Louisiana State University football team to the White House on Friday after the Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night in the college playoff final.
Before visiting the White House, the LSU team will tour the nearby National Museum of African American History and Culture, according to The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge.
Trump attended the national championship game in New Orleans, which LSU won 42-25, and he received an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd. It's unclear what could be on the menu for the team, but the president took much delight in serving last year's champions hamburgers and pizza during the partial government shutdown.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
High-powered Titans lean heavily on Henry with options ready
Derrick Henry is making clear he only gets better the more times he gets the ball.
Gophers
Minnesota's Pitts says she's transferring amid suspension
Minnesota leading scorer Destiny Pitts said Thursday she is transferring after the Gophers suspended her for unspecified "conduct unbecoming a member of the team."
Loons
Minnesota United gets starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller in trade with LAFC
The Loons also have reached agreements with Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla and USL Championship defensive midfielder/center back James Musa.
Twins
ESPN's Mendoza: Fiers should have gone to MLB, not reporter
ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza says pitcher Mike Fiers should have gone to Major League Baseball before he told a journalist about his allegation the Houston…
Wolves
Injured LaMelo Ball won't play again in Australia's NBL
LaMelo Ball's bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia.