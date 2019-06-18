PARK’S PLACE IN HISTORY
LPGA Tour Hall of Famer Inbee Park, who was 19 when she won the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open at Interlachen, has seven wins and 28 top-10 finishes in the five majors in women’s golf. Here’s a closer look:
Event Wins Top 10s Most recent
ANA Inspiration 1 (’13) 6 Tied for 68th, 2019
U.S. Women’s Open 2 (’08, ’13) 8 Tied for 16th, 2019
Women’s PGA 3 (’13, ’14, ’15) 6 Missed cut, 2018
Evian Championship 0 3 Tied for eighth, 2018
Women’s British Open 1 (’15) 5 Missed cut, 2018
Golf
