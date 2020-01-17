CHICAGO — Marquise Kennedy had 17 points off the bench to lead Loyola of Chicago to a 64-48 win over Southern Illinois on Thursday night.
Tate Hall had 16 points for Loyola of Chicago (12-6, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which has won four of its last five games. Keith Clemons added 13 points. Cameron Krutwig had five assists.
Eric McGill had 14 points for the Salukis (8-10, 2-3). Marcus Domask added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Loyola of Chicago plays Illinois State on the road on Sunday. Southern Illinois takes on Drake at home on Sunday.
