NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Loxo Oncology Inc., up $92.78 to $232.65
Eli Lilly agreed to buy the cancer drug developer for about $8 billion.
PG&E Corp., down $5.45 to $18.95
Reuters reported that the California utility might file for bankruptcy as it faces big liabilities connected to deadly wildfires.
Dollar Tree Inc., up $5.07 to $97.96
Activist investment firm Starboard Value disclosed an investment in the discount retailer
General Electric Co., up 51 cents to $8.74
Bloomberg News reported that private equity firm Apollo Global Management might try to buy GE's aircraft leasing business.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc., down $2.29 to $73.38
A group of Wall Street firms is getting ready to launch a new, low-cost stock exchange.
Schlumberger NV, up $1.08 to $40.17
Energy company stocks gained as oil prices rose for the seventh day in the last eight.
NuVasive Inc., down $4.60 to $45.45
The spinal device maker said equipment sales were delayed in the fourth quarter and surgical procedures slowed.
Lowe's Cos., up $1.78 to $95.65
Shares in retailers climbed Monday as U.S. service companies reported a strong increase in new orders in December.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.