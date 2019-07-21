PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Shane Lowry of Ireland is one round away from capturing the British Open, and he's not afraid to think about what it could mean.
Lowry is coming off the best day of his career when he shot 8-under 63 before a raucous gallery at Royal Portrush. He set the 54-hole tournament record and built a four-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood.
Expectations are high, and Lowry is embracing them. He says it's natural to consider what's at stake, and the more he tries not to think about it only means he'll think about it more.
It might be best to look forward. In the last 20 years, only four players have lost a 54-hole lead of four shots or more.
One of them was Lowry in the 2016. U.S. Open.
