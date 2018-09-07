WASHINGTON — Unemployment rates fell in August for college graduates, teenagers, African-Americans and Asians.
But the jobless rate jumped for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan from 3 percent in July to 3.9 percent last month.
The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a total of 201,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held at 3.9 percent for a second straight month.
The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report
