WASHINGTON — Unemployment rates fell in August for college graduates, teenagers, African-Americans and Asians.

But the jobless rate jumped for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan from 3 percent in July to 3.9 percent last month.

The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a total of 201,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held at 3.9 percent for a second straight month.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report