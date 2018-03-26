MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's Chairman and CEO Robert A. Niblock is retiring.
Niblock, who's worked for the home improvement retailer for 25 years, will stay in his roles on an interim basis while Lowe's looks for a successor.
Niblock has served as chairman and CEO for 13 years.
Lowe's Cos., based in Mooresville, North Carolina, has more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores. Its shares jumped more than 6 percent in early trading Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate
People on both sides of the gun control debate took to social media after a doctored animation and photo appeared to show one of the survivors of the Florida school shooting tearing up the Constitution.
National
The Latest: FTC confirms Facebook investigation on privacy
The Latest on reports that millions of Facebook users' data was used to target political ads (all times local):
National
The Latest: Trump lawyer says he made no threats to Daniels
The Latest on adult film star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (all times local):
National
Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter say they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.
Variety
Black improv performers matter at Minneapolis comedy festival
Actors from across the country participated in weekend of shows at Huge Theater.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.