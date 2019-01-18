NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A huge military airplane buzzed low over downtown Nashville on Friday, startling the city and its workers in high-rise buildings downtown.
Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee says the plane was making a flyover practice run for his inauguration Saturday, even though the flyover was canceled because the event will be indoors. Lee says it was ultimately the military's decision to make the practice run.
Lee's inauguration Saturday has been moved inside due to weather.
The Tennessee Air National Guard tells WSMV-TV that it canceled Saturday's flyover when the inauguration was moved indoors, but continued with the C-17 military plane exercise Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Cases in which police officers were charged in shootings
A former Chicago police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly seven years in prison for the shooting death of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald. Here's a look at that and other cases in recent years in which officers were charged in the fatal shootings of black people:
National
Trump, North Korean leader to hold 2nd summit
President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try to broker a deal to coax the North to give up its nuclear weapons, the White House announced Friday.
National
Romney backs Trump in shutdown showdown, questions Pelosi
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he supports President Donald Trump's push for a border wall that has led to a government shutdown and questioned why Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't agree to "another few miles" of barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.
National
The Latest: Laquan McDonald relative unhappy with sentence
The Latest on the sentencing of the Chicago police officer who fired the shots that killed black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):
National
Trump plans big announcement on Saturday on shutdown, border
President Donald Trump says he'll make a "major announcement" on the government shutdown and the southern border on Saturday afternoon as the standstill over his border wall continues.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.