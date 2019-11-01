In creating a look for your home, wall decor often plays a prominent role. But it doesn’t have to be traditional artwork. To add interest to your walls, there are many ways to add color, pattern and interest other than traditional art.

Consider black-and-white prints. Options range from purchased black-and-white prints to photographs that you may have taken yourself. Black-and-white prints offer an interesting and modern choice.

Three-dimensional sculptural art creates instant glam in this dining room.

Look for three-dimensional wall decor. From mixed media to pieces that are sculptural in nature, there are endless ways to make a statement.

Use mirrors. Whether identical mirrors hung in a series or one that is large, ornate and bold. Mirrors are an inexpensive and attractive alternative to traditional artwork.

Hang shelves. Shelves, when adorned with interesting items, add automatic interest to a room.

A hand-painted mural adds an unexpected artistic touch to this dining room.

Add wallpaper or paint an interesting wall mural. Wallpaper has made a steady and consistent comeback over the past decade. Wallpaper is an option when looking to introduce modern, graphic patterns into a space.









