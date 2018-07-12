Rodney Smith, Jr., fired up his Snapper lawn mower Thursday morning and cut the grass. Then he used a weed whacker to trim along the sidewalk, fence and foundation of the house, and completed the job by cleaning up the clippings.

Notch another one in a summer full of good deeds.

Smith stopped by the Twin Cities Thursday as part of his summerlong nationwide mission to mow lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single moms, and veterans in all 50 states. Minnesota was his last stop in the 48 contiguous states before he flies off this weekend for Alaska and Hawaii.

"A million thank yous from the bottom of my heart," said 60-year-old cancer survivor Marcia Dietz of northeast Minneapolis. "It's an amazing thing he's doing. In today's world, for somebody to go around and give like that and want nothing in return is amazing to me."

Smith also cut the grass at homes in Bloomington and St. Paul.

This is the second year Smith has traveled the country mowing yards. The 28-year-old college student said he had a one-on-one talk with God in which he asked the creator to use him as his vessel. That night in 2015 in his native Alabama, Smith saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn. He stopped and helped him finish the job, and that was the start of his Raising Men Lawn Care Service. One lawn soon grew into several lawns.

Smith is a student at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Ala., where he's working toward a master's degree in social work. But during the summers, mowing has been his calling.

For the past two summers he has crisscrossed the nation, logging thousands of miles and using his own mower to trim more than 2,500 lawns without taking a dime.

But he has accepted hugs, handshakes and high-fives like the ones he got from Dietz.

"It's love thy neighbor," Smith said. "It makes a big difference because a lot people I mow for are on fixed incomes and they are limited on what they can spend. They can use money for food, medicine and what they need."

Smith has recruited a small army of 190 kids — both boys and girls — throughout the United States and Canada, Bermuda and England who have signed on to the 50-Yard Challenge. That includes three in Minnesota so far.

The community service challenge asks participants to mow 50 lawns in their communities for people in need. Those who reach the goal of 50 — so far 12 — are rewarded with a new lawn mower. Others receive shades and ear protection and a different color T-shirt for every 10 lawns they cut.

Dietz marveled at her freshly manicured green space and was grateful for not having to spend 90 minutes out in the heat doing it herself. Lawn work has been tough for her after she underwent 14 months of cancer treatment at the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. She's been clean for 10 years, but yard work is still a chore.

She learned of Smith's visit to the Twin Cities from a morning news program and sent him a tweet. Dietz told him her story, and said he probably had more needy people on his list, but if he had time to swing by, she'd love to see him.

Not expecting to hear anything back, the work-at-home single woman got busy with work and never looked back at her social media account. A few hours later, when Smith rang the doorbell, Dietz felt as if she'd won the Publisher Clearinghouse.

"I didn't know he was coming," a beaming Dietz said. "I could not believe he was here. He's a lifesaver. It's awesome."

Smith relies mostly on social media to select his recipients. He has more than 41,000 followers on Twitter, more than 22,000 on Instagram and 68,000 people following his Facebook page.

Supporters have rallied behind his cause with donations totaling more than $23,400. The money is used to cover Smith's travel, food, gas. Briggs & Stratton donated his 725 Series EXI Snapper for his trip, which is now in its 57th day.

And he said he's not tired at all and loves everybody he meets.

"I want people to know that somebody cares for them," Smith said.