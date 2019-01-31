INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love took part in a contact scrimmage and could be days from playing in a game.

Love has been out since late October after undergoing surgery on his left foot. He played in just four games before the pain became too much and he opted for surgery.

Cavs coach Larry Drew said Love "did pretty well" during Thursday's 5-on-5 workout.

The Cavs host Dallas on Saturday. But Drew said it would be "pushing it" for Love to play. Drew said the team wants to see how Love responds before deciding the next step in his recovery.

Love hurt his foot in Cleveland's exhibition opener. He sat out a few preseason games and opened the regular season before doctors recommended an operation to alleviate pressure around his big toe.

The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension last summer.