DAYTON, Ohio — Loudon Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth double-double this season, to help Wright State hold on for a 56-54 win over Milwaukee on Thursday night for its third consecutive win.

Skyelar Potter added 10 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (11-10, 5-3 Horizon League). Bill Wampler, who came in averaging a team-leading 15.1 points per game, was held scoreless — on 0-for-9 shooting, including 0 for 8 from 3-point range — for the first time this season.

Jake Wright hit two 3-pointers and Darius Roy scored the final five points in an 11-4 run that pulled the Panthers even at 54-all with 2:37 left. Love made 1-of-2 free throws 17 seconds later and neither team scored again until Mark Hughes hit the first of two free throws with 15 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Roy had 15 points, Wright added 14 and Amir Allen scored 12 for Milwaukee (9-12, 4-4).

Wright State shot just 34 percent (18 of 53) from the field, including 5 of 27 (19 percent) from 3-point range. The Raiders outscored Milwaukee 15-8 from the free-throw line and used a 12-5 edge on the offensive boards to outscore the Panthers 9-2 in second-chance points.