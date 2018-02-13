PHILADELPHIA — "LOVE" will be back in Philadelphia, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The famous 1976 Robert Indiana sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday — and will make a number of stops in a parade around Philadelphia before its reinstallation.

The sculpture was temporarily installed at nearby City Hall in 2016 while its home, a downtown park, was going through a renovation.

It was taken off view a year ago for repairs ahead of the park's reopening.

The perennial tourist attraction will look a bit different upon its return. It's been repainted to the original colors of red, green and purple that the artist originally used. At some point over the decades, the purple had been repainted blue.

A new rectangular pedestal was also designed, in keeping with how Indiana's other works are displayed.