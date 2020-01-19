DAYTON, Ohio — Loudon Love scored 21 points and had nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal and Wright State beat Youngstown State 79-72 on Saturday night for its sixth straight home victory.
Bill Wampler scored 16 points, Cole Gentry had 11 and Tanner Holden grabbed 13 rebounds for the Raiders (17-4, 7-1 Horizon League), who committed just six turnovers and shot 41% from the floor (27 of 66).
Donel Cathcart III scored 21 points and Darius Quisenberry had 19 with six assists for the Penguins (11-9, 4-3), who shot 38% (26 of 69). Naz Bohannon scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.
Wright St. plays Northern Kentucky at home on Friday. Youngstown State plays Milwaukee at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Panthers beat Red Wings 4-1 for season-high 4-game streak
The Florida Panthers were thrilled to have banged-up goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky back on the ice. He was pretty happy about it, too.
Gophers
Smart scores 20, LSU beats Ole Miss to stay unbeaten in SEC
Javonte Smart scored 20 points as LSU wiped out a six-point deficit in the final seven minutes Saturday to defeat Mississippi 80-76 and remain unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.
Wolves
Wiggins' first triple-double not enough for Wolves vs. Toronto
Andrew Wiggins provided a home-team spark but the Raptors shot 51.6 percent as a team. The starting backcourt of Fred VanVleet (29) and Kyle Lowry (28) combined for 57 points.
Gophers
Pierson, Small lead Texas State past Louisiana-Lafayette
Nijal Pearson scored 18 points, Isiah Small had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Texas State got past Louisiana-Lafayette 68-59 on Saturday night.
Wolves
VanVleet scores 29 in return as Raptors beat Wolves 122-112
Fred VanVleet returned from a hamstring injury to score 29 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-112 on Saturday night.