BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tavin Lovan scored 16 points as UAB defeated Western Kentucky 72-62 on Thursday night.
Jalen Benjamin had 16 points and six rebounds for UAB (10-6, 1-2 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Will Butler added 11 points and Makhtar Gueye had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Taveion Hollingsworth had 19 points for the Hilltoppers (9-6, 2-1). Carson Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jared Savage had 11 points and eight rebounds.
UAB plays Marshall at home on Saturday. W. Kentucky takes on Middle Tennessee on the road on Saturday.
