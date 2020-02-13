BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tavin Lovan scored a career-high 25 points and Jalen Benjamin added 21 points as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 83-72 on Wednesday night.
Will Butler had 19 points and seven rebounds for UAB (15-11, 6-7 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Makhtar Gueye added 10 points and eight rebounds. Lovan made 10 of 11 shots from the floor.
Antonio Green had 26 points for the Blue Raiders (6-20, 2-11). Tyson Jackson added 10 points. Reggie Scurry had seven rebounds.
UAB and Middle Tennessee meet again on Saturday at Middle Tennessee. It will be their last game prior to Conference USA's 'bonus play'.
