– The two small rooms are hidden off to the side, far from the crowds that surge through the Louvre museum in search of the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

At first, it is unclear what unites the 31 paintings now on permanent display in those rooms — among them works from Renaissance Italy, the Dutch Golden Age and pre-revolutionary France. From outside, no prominent sign announces a theme, and the art is crammed into the space.

Nevertheless, the museum has billed the modest display as a major development in its history. For the first time since 1945, the Louvre has formally dedicated an area in which to present — together in the same space — some of the Nazi-looted artworks in its collection, in what curators are calling a restitution effort. The idea, they say, is to encourage the descendants of the works’ original owners, many of whom were probably Jewish victims of Nazi persecution, to reclaim what is theirs.

“Our objective is very clearly to restitute everything we can,” said Sébastien Allard, the Louvre’s chief curator of paintings. “It’s very important that we present the ‘MNR’ works in a separate space,” he added, using the French acronym for “Musées Nationaux Récupération,” the roughly 61,000 stolen artworks that were returned to France after World War II. Of those, the government quickly returned some 45,000 works to survivors and heirs but sold thousands to replenish its coffers.

According to the Louvre’s statistics, it still holds 1,752 MNR works, 807 of which are paintings. Of those paintings, 296 are held in the museum’s sprawling Paris headquarters, while the rest are on display in affiliated museums across France. Outside the two new rooms, other MNR holdings remain scattered throughout the museum’s collection.

Restitution lawyers and activists applaud the new display, which opened in December, but dispute the assertion that its animating motive is in fact restitution. Since 1951, the Louvre has returned only about 50 of the MNR paintings, according to museum statistics. Some say that launching this project now, more than 70 years after the war, means that even fewer descendants are likely to come forward.

“This is halfhearted — I’m sorry. From the Louvre I expect more,” said Christopher Marinello, a restitution lawyer in London who has overseen some of the highest-profile recoveries of Nazi-looted art, including the 2014 transfer of a 1937 Henri Matisse painting from the Henie Onstad Museum in Oslo back to the heirs of its rightful owner, art dealer Paul Rosenberg.

“This is the type of thing that should have been done in the late 1990s,” Marinello said.

At a 1998 conference in Washington, international protocols for the identification and return of stolen art were established. Forty-four governments sent delegates to the gathering.