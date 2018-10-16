LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football player Kemari Averett has been arrested and charged with putting a gun to his girlfriend's head and threatening to kill her. The tight end has been suspended from the team.

Averett is being held on $10,000 bond pending arraignment. University police charged him with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

According to the arrest citation, Averett realized his laptop was missing from a backpack returned by his girlfriend. He then approached her car and put a gun to her temple, threatening to kill her. The report adds that Averett threatened to shoot the car and told her he would "have my people looking for you."

The suspension is indefinite, and coach Bobby Petrino says in a statement that Averett is barred from the team facility and activities. Petrino adds that the team strives to "develop a culture of accountability that everyone in our program must live up to."