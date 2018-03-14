COVINGTON, La. — A man who abused a girl for more than a year when she was 4 and 5 years old has been found guilty in Louisiana.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery says a jury found 28-year-old Scott A. Barr guilty Friday of two counts of sexual battery.
According to a news release, the crime came to light when the child complained of pain in her genital area and told her mother that Barr had been touching her.
The mother contacted police, and the child revealed during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center that he had touched her and made her touch him.
Barr faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when sentenced by District Judge Scott Gardner.
