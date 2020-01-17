RUSTON, La. — Mubarak Muhammed recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Louisiana Tech to a 72-56 win over Rice on Thursday night, the Bulldogs' ninth consecutive home victory.
DaQuan Bracey had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (13-4, 4-1 Conference USA), which has won seven of its last eight games. Derric Jean added 13 points and eight assists. Kalob Ledoux had 11 points and six rebounds.
Trey Murphy III had 20 points for the Owls (9-9, 1-4). Chris Mullins added 10 points.
Louisiana Tech takes on North Texas at home on Saturday. Rice plays Southern Miss on the road on Saturday.
