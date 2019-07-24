BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an emergency declaration after malware attacks against three school systems in the state have been detected.
Edwards didn't provide details about the attacks affecting school systems in Sabine and Morehouse parishes and the City of Monroe. He says the declaration makes state resources available to help local governments respond to the cyberattacks and stop future data loss.
Edwards' office says the declaration will remain in effect through Aug. 21, unless terminated earlier.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 'Everyone has been eating mozzarella wrong': Giulia in downtown Minneapolis does it right
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 'Everyone has been eating mozzarella wrong': Giulia in downtown Minneapolis does it right
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Mueller: No Russia exoneration for Trump, despite his claims
Robert Mueller, the taciturn lawman at the center of a polarizing American drama, bluntly dismissed President Donald Trump's claims of "total exoneration" Wednesday in the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election interference. In a long day of congressional testimony, Mueller warned that Moscow's actions represented — and still represent — a great threat to American democracy.
National
Governor's envoy on telescope wants people to work together
Hawaii Gov. David Ige's envoy for talks with protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope says he's organizing the first of many meetings with Native Hawaiian leaders.
Politics
Mueller is clear he did not exonerate Trump
Robert Mueller on Wednesday bluntly dismissed President Donald Trump's claims of total exoneration in the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election interference, telling Congress he explicitly did not clear the president of obstructing his investigation.
National
Minnesota deputy pleads not guilty in man's death
A Minnesota sheriff's deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of an apparently suicidal 23-year-old man, in a brief hearing that gave no new details on the circumstances of the shooting.
National
Oregon removes assisted suicide wait for certain patients
Legislation allowing certain terminally ill patients to have quicker access to life-ending medications under the state's first-in-the-nation assisted suicide law has been signed into law, Gov. Kate Brown's office announced Wednesday.