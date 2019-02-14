SHREVEPORT, La. — Mystikal, a Louisiana rapper who's been in custody for nearly 1½ years on a rape charge, is now free on bond.
KTBS-TV reports that the artist, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was released Wednesday from the Caddo Correctional Center under a $3 million bond.
Tyler surrendered in August 2017 when he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest. Tyler was accused of a sexual assault at a Shreveport casino in October 2016 and was indicted on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
Tyler's attorney, Joel Pearce, says Tyler's trial is scheduled for May.
Tyler is best known for his 2000 hit, "Shake (it Fast)," which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Kentucky Senate passes fetal heartbeat abortion bill
Kentucky lawmakers heard the beating heart of a woman's unborn baby Thursday as they advanced a bill that would ban most abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Music
Louisiana rapper Mystikal freed on $3M bond in rape case
Mystikal, a Louisiana rapper who's been in custody for nearly 1½ years on a rape charge, is now free on bond.
National
The Latest: Dem presidential hopefuls split on spending bill
The Latest on Congress' border security measure and President Donald Trump (all times local):
National
Trump gains weight, now considered obese; cholesterol down
President Donald Trump has put on some pounds and is now officially considered obese.
Music
African music legend Angélique Kidjo talks Talking Heads remake before Minneapolis show
The African music legend hits the Cedar, reviving the band's ever-relevant 1980 album.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.