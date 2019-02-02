BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was killed after being hit while riding a motorcycle as part of a funeral procession.
In a news release, the Baton Rouge Police Department said 31-year-old Cpl. Shane Totty died from his injuries shortly after the Friday afternoon wreck.
Police say a pickup truck crashed into Totty, who was escorting a funeral procession. The department says Totty was a four-year veteran of the force.
The crash is under investigation. Authorities have not identified the driver of the truck or said whether charges will be filed.
