SHREVEPORT, La. — A uniformed Louisiana police officer has been fatally shot as she was preparing to go to work on the night shift.
A police spokesman in Shreveport says it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a home.
Cpl. Marcus Hines says one person has been detained for questioning but has not been charged with a crime.
Hines spoke as the officer was taken to a hospital and did not identify her. The Shreveport Times cited two city sources as saying the officer, Chateri Payne, later died. The Shreveport Police Officer's Association lamented her death in a statement saying "she was proving herself to be a capable professional."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Liberal lawmakers challenge Trump with drug cost legislation
Challenging the Trump administration on a top consumer issue, leading congressional liberals are unveiling a package of bills Thursday designed to radically reduce what Americans pay for prescription drugs by linking prices to lower costs in other countries.
National
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
President Donald Trump is taking the shutdown battle to the U.S.-Mexico border, seeking to bolster his case for the border wall after negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.
National
FBI takes on case of threats hurled at activist's family
The FBI is now investigating the case of a Florida man accused of making death threats against the family of a Purdue University superfan and cancer activist who died last week.
National
Political pressure leaves little room for resolving shutdown
There is no easy way out.
Music
Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
Lady Gaga is sorry for her 2013 duet with R. Kelly in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the singer, and she intends to remove the song from streaming services.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.