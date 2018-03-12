GONZALES, La. — Police in Louisiana say several rounds were fired at officers and a man has been arrested.
A Gonzales police Facebook post says 26-year-old Aaron Moser was charged with several offenses including attempted first-degree homicide.
Officers were dispatched Saturday to a disturbance in Vesta Trailer Park relating to a subject with a gun threatening tenants.
Officers went to the suspect's listed address. While approaching the trailer, officers saw a subject in the woods.
Officers heard the chambering of a round, and the suspect fired three rounds at the officers.
An officer was able to fire a shot at the suspect, resulting in no injuries.
Moser fled but was taken into custody. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Gonzales is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans.
