LAFAYETTE, La. — Mylik Wilson had 18 points and 13 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette snapped a six-game losing streay by beating Troy 79-62 in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday night.
Dou Gueye added 16 points, Cedric Russell scored 15 and Tirus Smith had 15 for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Ty Gordon had 15 points for the Trojans (5-10, 1-3). Darian Adams added 15 points and six rebounds.
Louisiana-Lafayette (6-9, 1-3)takes on Appalachian State on the road on Monday. Troy plays Texas State on the road on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Best in show: Minnehaha Academy tops high-powered Sierra Canyon at packed Target Center
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Best in show: Minnehaha Academy tops high-powered Sierra Canyon at packed Target Center
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Best in show: Minnehaha Academy tops high-powered Sierra Canyon at packed Target Center
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Best in show: Minnehaha Academy tops high-powered Sierra Canyon at packed Target Center
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Patton lifts Sacramento St. past Idaho St. 68-49
Joshua Patton had 19 points and Brandon Davis posted 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Sacramento State topped Idaho State 68-49 on Saturday night.
Gophers
No. 13 San Diego State beats Utah State to improve to 15-0
Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, Matt Mitchell added 19 and No. 13 San Diego State beat Utah State 77-68 on Saturday night to improve to 15-0.
Gophers
SMU dominates in OT to beat Vanderbilt 92-81
SMU coach Tim Jankovich knows his team may have stolen a win on Saturday night.
Gophers
Tillie leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pepperdine, 75-70
Killie Tillie scored 20 points and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds to help top-ranked Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 75-70 on Saturday night for its 32nd consecutive home win.
Wolves
Ish Smith scores career-high 32 points, Wizards beat Nuggets
The short-handed Washington Wizards took down one of the NBA's top teams thanks to their reserves for the second time in a week.