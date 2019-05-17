BATON ROUGE, La. — Rapper NBA Youngboy has been ordered back to jail in Louisiana while a judge considers revoking his probation following a fatal shooting outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami.

The Advocate reports state District Judge Bonnie Jackson had put the Baton Rouge rapper on probation for three years in August 2017 as part of a sentence for aggravated assault. He was required to refrain from all social media activity while on probation.

At a Friday hearing, Jackson said she was 90 percent sure the 19-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, violated that requirement.

If confirmed, Jackson says she plans to revoke Gaulden's probation June 21.

Gunmen fired at Gaulden and several associates outside the resort Sunday. Gaulden's associates returned fire and a bystander was killed.