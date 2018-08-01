1st-$7,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
2nd-$14,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
3rd-$7,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
4th-$8,500, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)
5th-$13,000, Claiming $7,500-$6,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
6th-$9,500, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)
7th-$7,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
