1st-$7,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

2nd-$14,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

a-Coupled

3rd-$7,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

4th-$8,500, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)

5th-$13,000, Claiming $7,500-$6,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

6th-$9,500, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)

7th-$7,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

