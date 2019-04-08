– As law enforcement officials continue to investigate a series of suspicious fires that destroyed three predominantly black churches in St. Landry Parish, La., black residents gathered for services with a mix of befuddlement, concern and defiance.

“They burned down a building,” preached the Rev. Harry Richard — whose Greater Union Baptist Church was among those destroyed — at a makeshift gathering on Sunday in Opelousas. “They didn’t burn down our spirit.”

It was still not known Monday whether the fires — which happened March 26 and Tuesday and Thursday of last week — were intentionally set, or whether they were motivated by racism. Still, they have drawn the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI, which are assisting the Louisiana state fire marshal in the investigation. Officers on Sunday stood outside at least two services.

Two of the fires took place in Opelousas — at Greater Union and at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church — and the third was at St. Mary Baptist Church in nearby Port Barre. Officials reported a fourth, smaller fire that was “intentionally set” at a church in Caddo Parish, about three hours north.

Bad memories

The blazes have evoked uneasy recollections of racist attacks on black churches across the country. During Reconstruction and the civil rights movement, black churches were targeted with fires, bombings and threats.

“It was heartbreaking to see what happened,” said Monica Harris, a member of Greater Union. “Naturally, everyone is nervous and concerned.”

But parishioners and residents said they would also let the investigation unfold before making judgments about what the fires might say about their community, just north of Lafayette.

At a news conference last week, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said, “we believe that these fires are suspicious,” adding that fire officials have identified “patterns” but declined to provide details.

“There is clearly something happening in this community,” Browning said in a statement. “That’s why it’s imperative that the citizens of this community be part of our effort to figure out what it is.”

The fourth fire on March 31 was reported more than 200 miles away at the predominantly white Vivian United Pentecostal Church in Caddo Parrish, but authorities have not established a link to the St. Landry incidents.

The Rev. Gerald Toussaint, Mount Pleasant’s pastor, was on his way to his full-time job as a truck driver when his wife told him what had happened. He raced back.

Later, he expressed hope. “If we stay together as a congregation, the church is alive and well. We can rebuild the building as long as we stay together.”

The Washington Post contributed to this story.