She was an engaged member of her New Hampshire community: the sort of local who purchased a lotto ticket at a quaint, modest market that some say makes the “best subs in town.”

That Powerball ticket, though, turned out to be worth $560 million — the seventh largest jackpot in this country’s lottery history. And, according to a lawsuit filed late last month, now all the winner wants is her anonymity — the simple “freedom to walk into a grocery store or attend public events without being known or targeted,” the lawsuit says.

So the winner of the Jan. 6 drawing, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, is going to court, arguing that New Hampshire lottery officials would be irreparably invading her privacy if they disclose her identity as a result of the state’s “Right to Know” law.

“As a lottery jackpot winner, Ms. Doe is now part of a small demographic which has historically been victimized by the unscrupulous with life threatening consequences,” the lawsuit says.

It continues, “The limited public interest in disclosure is far outweighed by Ms. Doe’s interest in remaining anonymous.”

The Powerball game is played in 44 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Most states consider the identities of winners of large prizes to be a matter of public record, though a few — like Delaware, Kansas and Maryland — allow winners to keep their identities private; others allow trusts, instead of individuals, to claim prizes.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit says that the New Hampshire Lottery Commission has, in the past, allowed a trustee to be the public face of a jackpot, and seeks a court order allowing the winner in this case to do the same thing.

The problem is that Jane Doe has already signed her winning ticket — a decision she now calls “a huge mistake” — so she is asking that she be allowed to white out her information and replace it with the name of a trust in the presence of the lottery commission. The request was denied, the lawsuit says.

Steven M. Gordon, the lawyer for Jane Doe, said in an e-mail Wednesday that he and his team “are in conversations with the attorney general’s office” and had no additional comment.

In a statement, Charlie McIntyre, the New Hampshire Lottery Commission executive director, said that while officials understand that winning a huge Powerball jackpot is life-changing, “the procedures in place for prize claimants are critically important for the security and integrity of the lottery, our players and our games.”

Lawyers for Jane Doe write ominously in the lawsuit about six cases in which lottery winners became the victims of harassment, fraud or even violence after being identified.