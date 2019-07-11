RAMSEY, Minn. — Officials say a lottery ticket sold in Anoka County is worth more than $21 million.
The Minnesota Lottery says the Lotto America ticket hit the jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing. It was sold at a Holiday convenience store in Ramsey.
If the winner chooses the $21.6 million annuity jackpot, it would be paid over 29 years. The cash option is about $14 million and after taxes that would leave the winner with about $9.8 million. The ticket holder has a year to claim the prize.
The Lotto America winning numbers are 16, 22, 32, 36, 42 and the star ball is 8.
