Move over, unicorns — llamas are taking center stage. A recent survey by the e-commerce site Etsy revealed a 350 percent increase in searches for llama products compared with this time last year. There are more than 1 million handmade or vintage items tagged "llama" on the site. The cute animals can be found on everything from clothing to backpacks, lunchboxes, home decor and more.

The annual Etsy trend report, which polled more than 700 shoppers, found other trends including rainbows (searches up 43 percent from last year), gender-neutral products (up 28 percent) and items promoting "self love" (up 57 percent) including stickers.

Another big trend is activism. Almost three-­quarters of survey respondents said it's important for their children to be politically and socially aware. In the past 12 months, searches and purchases related to female empowerment have increased by 440 percent.

Sara Whitman, Newsday