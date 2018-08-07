ELY, Minn. — A missing camper has been found safe in the vast wilderness of northern Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
St. Louis County sheriff's authorities received a report Tuesday morning of a lost camper in Friday Bay of Crooked Lake. The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Daniel Teeter of Maple Valley, Washington, was last seen at his campsite around 5 p.m. Monday.
Teeter told his group he was going to look for worms and then go fishing. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad and U.S. Forest Service began searching for Teeter. A Forest Service airplane located Teeter, safe and uninjured, around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
He was reunited with his camping party.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.