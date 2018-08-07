ELY, Minn. — A missing camper has been found safe in the vast wilderness of northern Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

St. Louis County sheriff's authorities received a report Tuesday morning of a lost camper in Friday Bay of Crooked Lake. The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Daniel Teeter of Maple Valley, Washington, was last seen at his campsite around 5 p.m. Monday.

Teeter told his group he was going to look for worms and then go fishing. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad and U.S. Forest Service began searching for Teeter. A Forest Service airplane located Teeter, safe and uninjured, around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He was reunited with his camping party.