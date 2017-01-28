Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Richard Pitino reacts to a call during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) passes around Maryland Terrapins forward Damonte Dodd (35) during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Akeem Springs (0) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Nate Mason (2) gestures to his teammates after entering the game during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) was unable to grab a rebound during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers center Reggie Lynch (22) reacts after scoring during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Akeem Springs (0) reacts along with Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) after dunking the ball during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Richard Pitino yells at his players from the sidelines during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) is unable to stop Maryland Terrapins guard Melo Trimble (2) as he went up for a shot during the first half.

Richard Pitino never talks about the NCAA tournament. Well, publicly at least.

But the fourth-year Gophers men’s basketball coach admitted to giving his players a speech this week about needing to finish strong in the last Big Ten games to make sure to reach their postseason goals.

One loss might not derail the season. But five straight losses could be tough to overcome.

That’s how critical Minnesota’s 85-78 loss Saturday against No. 22 Maryland could eventually be going into the second half of the conference season.

Akeem Springs had a season-high 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting to lead the Gophers, who suffered their fifth loss in Big Ten play by single digits.

Maryland (19-2, 7-1) won its sixth straight game and avenged last season’s loss at Williams Arena. The Gophers led by as much as 12 points in the first half, but they let their Big Ten-leading opponent shoot 64 percent in the second half, including 7-for-9 from three-point range.

The Terrapins took a 76-74 lead after Justin Jackson converted a three-point play with 2:11 left in the game.

Jackson, who finished with a career-high 28 points, drew a questionable charge call on Eric Curry, who appeared to be outside of the restricted area arc.

Jordan Murphy answered, drawing a foul on a layup, but he missed the free throw, keeping his team down a point.

The Gophers needed to come up with a key defensive stop, but Jackson grabbed a missed layup from Melo Trimble to get fouled. Jackson hit two free throws for an 81-78 lead under a minute remaining.

Minnesota’s missed three shots and turned the ball over in the final minute of play.

What was a hot start to the season at 15-2 with a national ranking earlier this month has come crashing down for the Gophers, who have their longest losing streak since dropping 14 straight last season.

Reggie Lynch fouled out for the sixth time this season with three minutes remaining in the game. The Gophers’ 6-foot-10 center finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Amir Coffey had 11 points and nine assists, but he went scoreless in the second half.

The Gophers exchanged baskets back-and-forth in the second half, while Springs scored 15 of his team’s 19 points during a seven-minute stretch.

Minnesota picked up some momentum after Maryland was called for two straight lane violations with Jordan Murphy at the foul line late in second half. Murphy hit two of four free throws to tie it 63-63.

Curry’s tip-in shot and 1-for-2 free throws put the Gophers up 70-67 with 3:46, but that was the last time they would lead.

After trailing 8-2 to start the game, Minnesota used a 19-1 run to take a 21-9 lead after back-to-back three-pointers from Coffey and Dupree McBrayer. But Maryland cut it to 33-26 at halftime.