Over avocado toast and coffee in New York, Michael Bailey held up his iPhone to show an image of himself taken 15 years ago, back when he was a model for a major clothing line. This was the photo he recently posted on his Facebook wall on his 52nd birthday.

“I named that photo ‘Target,’ ” said Bailey, an interior designer. “Because it’s still my target. I know I will never have that skin again, and I know that I’ll never be as cut and ripped as I was in that photo. But it’s a nice goal to have. A nice visual to work toward.”

Bailey is dealing with something that many men deal with — not obesity, exactly, but being 5 to 15 pounds heavier than they would like to be. In other words, he has the slightly doughy look known as “dad bod.”

Although the term is not necessarily meant as an insult, Bailey would like to leave that look behind. And that’s what frustrates him. Like many others with this affliction, he is so close to getting his body to where he wants it to be. And yet he keeps falling short.

In Bailey’s case, the need to drop from his current weight, 190 pounds, to his ideal weight, 178, has real consequences. As someone with a prediabetic condition, he knows the risk of not losing the weight. And although he survived a bout with colon cancer, diagnosed in 2015, those extra pounds have proved a tough foe indeed.

Casey Peterson, 34, who lives in St. Paul, has been healthy but stocky most of his life. As an athlete in high school, he played football, basketball and baseball, and even did a turn at wrestling. Still, when he applied for the Peace Corps after college, he was initially turned away because of his weight. His doctor had to write a letter saying he was in fine shape.

“I’ve actually had a French saleswoman say, ‘You are enormous.’ ” Kirk Read

“I would have to tell myself, ‘I’m not fat,’ ” Peterson said of his youthful build. “But I would ask myself: ‘Why am I not more defined? Why do I just sort of look thick?’ ”

He still has those questions, although he bikes 12 miles to and from his office in Minneapolis, where he works as a social strategist at an advertising firm. He also runs 4 to 6 miles at least three times a week and puts himself through the grueling Insanity workout as often as he can. And while he enjoys the internal rewards, the external ones still elude him.

“I can’t find pants,” said Peterson, who, at 5 feet 11 inches and 200 pounds, would like to weigh 190. “My natural waist is a 31, but I have to buy pants that actually fit over my butt and my thighs. So then I am always the guy in baggy pants.”

When Jamyn Edis, 41, was a young management consultant in London, he watched his older colleagues’ stomachs loom large over their Savile Row suits as they smoked cigars in their offices. He told himself he would never be one of those men — and for the most part, he has not been. He has competed in three marathons and one triathlon. But that led to foot and shoulder surgeries and even a spinal fusion procedure. And then there is the weight.

At 6-2 and 195 pounds, Edis cuts an impressive figure to other people. But when he takes off his black V-neck T-shirt, he can see the extra pounds. (He would like to be down to 185.) And he is not fine with it.

“The question is, what am I going to do about it?” Edis said.

The extreme exercise he endured in his 20s and 30s has limited how far he can physically push himself these days. In 2015, his doctor told him to stop running.

“I think this is where the irritation has less to do with 10 to 15 pounds and more to do with knowing I am losing control of my body,” Edis said, “through age, not control of choices that I can make anymore.”

Kirk Read, a 58-year-old professor of French and Francophone studies at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, summed up how he felt about being 5 pounds away from his ideal weight with one word: failure.

“In every other aspect of my life, I know what to do,” Read said. “I follow my little plan. I make a list. I check them off. People are happy. And I move forward. This is one where it’s just me and my will. And it’s embarrassing to me that, in this aspect of my life, I don’t have control.”