MADISON, Wis. — Ousted Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Tim Burns is endorsing Rebecca Dallet in the general election over the conservative candidate Michael Screnock.

Both Burns and Dallet had competed for liberal voters but Dallet defeated him in Tuesday's primary. Screnock got the most votes and both he and Dallet will face off on April 3.

Burns on Thursday sent an email to his supporters urging them to support Dallet and donate to her campaign to defeat Screnock.

He notes that as an attorney Screnock defended Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 collective bargaining law and legislative maps drawn by Republicans. Burns also refers to Screnock's arrests when he was a college student for protesting outside an abortion clinic.