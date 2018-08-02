LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles grocery store where a manager was accidentally killed by police during a gunbattle with a suspect has reopened
The Trader Joe's market in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood opened its doors Thursday with a sign telling customers, "We missed you."
Employee Melyda Corado was killed July 21 as police traded gunfire with a suspect who then took hostages inside the store.
Police say Gene Atkins shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend before leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash outside the store.
Trader Joe's executive Ben Myers says it's a bittersweet day, with continuing heartbreak over the tragedy but recognition that moving forward is important.
