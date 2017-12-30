LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer has been shot in an ambush attack but she's expected to recover.
The Los Angeles Police Department says the officer, a recent graduate of the police academy, was shot while patrolling with her training officer shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the Rampart area.
Police tell KCBS-TV that they had stopped someone for what's termed a "minor infraction" when shots rang out from a distance.
Police Chief Charlie Beck on Saturday called it "an unprovoked and cowardly attack."
The officer was shot in the thigh and is in stable condition at a hospital.
Beck says she's in "remarkably good spirits."
The LAPD says a 28-year-old man was arrested and a gun was seized.
