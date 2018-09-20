LOS ANGELES — Police say two people were shot near a Los Angeles charter school in a business district.
Officer Rosario Herrera says police responded to a call Thursday in the Van Nuys area.
TV news footage showed two people sitting up on gurneys being wheeled into ambulances.
Officer Ray Brown says there were two female victims in unknown condition and police are searching for two male suspects.
Police swarmed the area near the CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
