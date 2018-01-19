LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck says he is retiring in five months.

The chief announced Friday his retirement will be effective June 27.

Beck joined the Police Department in 1977 and was appointed chief in 2009, succeeding William Bratton. Beck was reappointed to his second five-year term in August 2014.

Beck says serving the citizens of Los Angeles for more than 40 years has been an honor and leading the members of the force has been a privilege.