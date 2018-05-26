LOS ANGELES — Authorities say the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and La Brea Tar Pits Museum have reopened a day after investigators found no risk from a bomb threat.
City News Service reported Saturday that nothing dangerous was found at either facility.
Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im says an automated voice recording on Friday morning warned of an explosion.
The threat led to both museums shutting down for the rest of the day while police investigated.
Im says nothing happened and no danger was found when bomb-sniffing dogs were brought through the area.
The two museums are located near each other in the Miracle Mile district, west of downtown Los Angeles.
