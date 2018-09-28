LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man has been fined $550 and ordered to pay restitution for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated and knocking over a 64-year-old pedestrian on a sidewalk.
The City Attorney's Office said Thursday the prosecution of 28-year-old Nicholas Kauffroath was the first motorized scooter driving under the influence legal case with a charge in Los Angeles.
The office says in a statement that Kauffroath on Aug. 4 had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the limit while operating a Bird scooter.
The pedestrian was knocked down leaving a theater and suffered a knee abrasion while the rider continued on.
Kauffroath pleaded no contest to operating a motorized scooter under the influence and hit-and-run.
He was placed on 36 months of probation and must complete a DUI program.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.