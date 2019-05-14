Los Angeles Angels (20-21, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-15, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Cam Bedrosian (1-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Twins: Kyle Gibson (1-1, 4.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit Target Field to take on the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins are 13-8 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .495, the best mark in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .620 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Angels are 9-12 on the road. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .428. The Angels won the last meeting 5-4. Tyler Skaggs earned his fourth victory and Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Jose Berrios registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 32 RBIs and is batting .245. Polanco is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with 24 RBIs and is batting .278. Albert Pujols is 11-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .282 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Martin Perez: day-to-day (left foot contusion), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (left wrist).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (lumbar spine muscle spasm), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).