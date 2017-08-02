Loring Pasta Bar has closed and a group of longtime managers will soon reopen the space with a new name.

The Dinkytown establishment at 327 14th Av. SE. in Minneapolis abruptly shuttered after Monday night's service, with employees receiving a notice that evening, said Leanne Tongen, a former Loring Pasta Bar employee and current LRx employee.

Tongen confirmed that a group of longtime managers purchased the building and will introduce their new concept -- LRx Loring & Pharmacy Bar -- on Aug. 9 after a remodel.

A sign on the door on Monday touted that the new iteration would be "staff owned and operated." The official Facebook page has been changed as well.

Former owner Jason McLean also sold the nearby century-old Varsity Theater last month. In civil lawsuits filed in 2015 and 2016, McLean was accused of sexually abusing five female students while he was an instructor with the Children's Theatre Company in the 1980s.