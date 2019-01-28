Just-in-time snowfall put smiles on the faces of organizers of the City of Lakes Loppet Festival who announced Monday that the full course, from Uptown to its headquarters in Theodore Wirth Park, will be ready for this week's start of four days of competition.

In addition to the ski, fat-tire bike, dog sled and snowshoe loppets, flagship events include classic and skate marathons, a kubb tournament, and Saturday night's Luminary Loppet and party.

"We were planning for a great event with or without snow in the forecast, as we've invested a lot of time, energy, and money in ensuring that Wirth Park has a world class trail system no matter the weather," said John Munger, executive director of the Loppet Foundation.

The full-course races are set to begin Thursday in Uptown on Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and following the Chain of Lakes to a grand finish to Theodore Wirth Park at the Trailhead, where the Loppet Foundation is headquartered.

The Trailhead building is part of upgrades to Wirth Park in a partnership between the foundation and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Those not partaking in the recreational portions, but providing moral support to athletes, can hang out in the loppet village and beer garden, where craft beer is on tap and food trucks provide nourishment.

For more info: visit www.loppet.org/events/cityoflakesloppet.