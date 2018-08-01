, -- Abrahan Lopez got Cesar Rodriguez to hit into a double play in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Rangers2 to a 2-1 win over the DSL Phillies White in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
The double play came with runners on first and third and ended a one-run inning for the DSL Phillies White.
DSL Rangers2 got on the board first in the third inning when Rehybell Perozo scored on an error and Keyber Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch.
The DSL Phillies White cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Carlos Mendoza hit an RBI single, bringing home Albert Jerez.
DSL Rangers2 right-hander Orceli Gomez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Luis Pacheco (4-2) took the tough loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing two runs and two hits over six innings.
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com
