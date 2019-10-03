BEDFORD, N.H. — A young moose that got stuck in a New Hampshire swimming pool has been successfully coaxed out.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department biologists and conservation officers were called to a Bedford home Tuesday to help remove the young bull. He was in the water for several hours.
Officers say he was unable to get himself out of the pool, so they put in a set of wooden steps.
The department posted a video of the moose looking back and forth as the team held a rope and coaxed him out. He scampered away.
Col. Kevin Jordan suggests it had to do with it being moose breeding season.
He tells television station WMUR that "the younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female."
