First-time Loons

Heading into its second year in MLS, the club has nine new players and a new goalkeeping coach

Luiz Fernando: Defensive midfielder has yet to join the team after his season-long loan deal in February. Could pair up with fellow Brazilian Ibson in the midfield.

Harrison Heath: Coach’s son rejoins dad after a December trade with Atlanta. Started career in Orlando City in 2015 when dad coached there. Midfielder has struggled for playing time.

Matt Lampson: Goalkeeper acquired in draft-day trade with Chicago. Made big saves in preseason game against Atlanta, could challenge Bobby Shuttleworth for the starting role.

Carter Manley: Loons draft pick first trained with United last summer. Made a good impression in preseason playing at right back on the reserve back line.

Tyrone Mears: Veteran outside back acquired from Atlanta in the first stage of December’s re-entry draft. England native is a likely starter at right back.

Wyatt Omsberg: United’s second draft pick this year, impressed throughout preseason working on the backup backline. Likely will see playing time at center back.

Bertrand Owundi Eko’o: Big-bodied Cameroonian center back, signed in mid-February. Has yet to join the team thanks to paperwork pileup.

Frantz Pangop: Cameroonian winger signed in January, called “one that will get people off their seats” by assistant Ian Fuller. Has much to prove to crack lineup in stacked wide areas.

Mason Toye: Club’s highest draft pick this season, looks to learn from fellow forwards Christian Ramirez and fellow Generation Adidas player Abu Danladi.

John Pascarella: Goalkeeping coach brought on in late December after Marius Rovde’s departure in September. Heath and “JP” go way back to Orlando City-Sporting KC connection.