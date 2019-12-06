Minnesota United will open its 2020 season against Portland on March 1 before returning home to begin its second year at Allianz Field with a March 15 match against the New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m.

The 6:30 p.m. game at Portland marks United's second season opener against the Timbers in its four MLS seasons. The Loons debuted in 2017 with a 5-1 drubbing there.

Morgan recognized

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is one of 12 semifinalists for the Manning Award, the only quarterback award that takes bowl game performance into consideration. Morgan, a sophomore, was named to the All-Big Ten second team after setting single-season program records of 2,975 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes.

MEGAN RYAN

Concordia, UMD win

No. 3-seeded Concordia (St. Paul) defeated Washburn, the sixth seed, 27-25, 22-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-8 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Central Region volleyball tournament in Kearney, Neb. Jasmine Mulvihill had 20 kills and Tori Hanson 32 digs for the Golden Bears (26-7). Minnesota Duluth (25-6), seeded second, also won in the same bracket, beating Central Missouri 25-243, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19 as Abby Thor had 18 kills and Meredith Sutton 16.

St. Mary's cuts 4 teams

St. Mary's University, an MIAC school in Winona, Minn., announced it will no longer offer men's and women's golf and men's and women's swimming, beginning with the 2020-21 school year, for budgetary reasons.